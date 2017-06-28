Rihanna Pool Kisser's Got a Billion Worth O' Toyota, Soccer Dough

Rihanna's Pool Makeout Guy Is Saudi Billionaire Hassan Jameel

Rihanna's new face-sucking partner is NOT with her for her money -- bro's got a ton of his own!

Turns out the pool kisser is Hassan Jameel, the heir to Saudi Arabia's largest Toyota distributor. After we posted the pics of their makeout sesh in Spain, there was a lot of speculation he was a Spanish soccer star. Well, that's laughable ... because Hassan OWNS an entire soccer league.

The Saudi pro soccer league is called the Jameel league. Net worth for the Jameel fam is a reported $1.5 BILLION.

Also ... he's dated Naomi Campbell. Hassan's definitely living the dream.

The big question: Will RiRi roll in a Prius?