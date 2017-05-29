Rihanna Obsessed Fan Is Back On the Street ... Vows to Continue Pursuit

EXCLUSIVE

Rihanna is still being targeted by the man who was arrested outside her NYC crib this week ... TMZ has learned.

Salmir Feratovic pled guilty to criminal trespass after his Tuesday morning arrest. Prosecutors wanted him locked up for 5 days. The judge agreed, but gave Feratovic credit for time served and he was back on the streets by Wednesday afternoon.

Feratovic tells us his latest arrest will NOT deter him from his relentless pursuit of RiRi. He's been trying for some time now. He showed up at her place twice in 2016, and was stopped by the doorman both times. The second time, police were called and he was arrested. Police say he had a knife on him.

He says he wasn't trying to harm the singer, and only had the knife for protection.

Unclear if Rihanna's upped security at her building. We've reached out to her camp.