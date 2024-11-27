Giants' Matt Chapman Seemingly Shades Blake Snell After Dodgers Signing

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman appeared to have some parting shots for Blake Snell after he decided to join the hated rival Los Angeles Dodgers ... with his social media activity looking like it gave a big middle finger to the move.

Snell posted the news to his Instagram on Tuesday night ... with reports saying it's a five-year, $182 million deal with the reigning World Series champs -- adding to a roster that certainly wasn't lacking any star power.

Even though there were no guarantees he would re-sign in the Bay Area ... it's safe to say Snell's choice to head six hours down the coast rubbed Chapman the wrong way -- as he went to his own Instagram shortly after the announcement and published a snake emoji.

It didn't stop there -- as on his Story, Chapman also included Kodak Black's song "Super Gremlin" ... with the lyrics adding to his point.

"Now it's not safe for you (safe for you), you switched like a p****, lil' bitch," the song goes ... so yeah, fair to assume it's directed at Snell.

The Cy Young winner hasn't responded to his old teammate ... but he seems pretty happy with his move to the City of Angels -- reposting a ton of support from friends on his own account.